Iran continues air strikes on northern Iraq

Iran has continued its air strikes in northern Iraq for the second day yesterday, the Kurdish news site Rudaw reported.

Local sources were also quoted as saying that “Turkish unmanned drones” were spotted hovering overhead “at the same time”.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry recently said it had launched an air operation against suspected Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) positions in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

PKK, classified by Turkey, the US and EU as a terrorist group, is based in the Qandil Mountains in northern Iraq. Ankara accuses the group of “launching attacks on Turkish territory from Iraq”.

Turkey launched “Operation Claw-Eagle” on Sunday night, in an effort, it explained, to ensure the security of the Turkish people and the country’s borders by fighting the PKK and other terrorist groups that have been stepping up attacks against police and military bases.

It’s actions were met with condemnation from the Arab League.