Hamas slams Mossad chief’s plans to visit Arab countries to persuade them to accept West Bank annexation

A spokesman for the Islamic resistance movement Hamas, Abdel Latif Al-Qanoua, has criticised the Chief of Israeli Mossad Yossi Cohen’s plans to visit a number of Arab countries in the coming period, to convince them to accept Israel’s annexation of large areas in the West Bank.

Al-Qanoua told Palestinian Donia Al-Watan news agency that the Israeli official’s visit is a crime against the Palestinian people and must be rejected.

“While the Palestinians are facing the annexation plan and are fighting a battle with the occupation to restore their land and obtain their rights, the chief of Mossad announces his intention to visit a number of Arab countries to clarify the occupation’s position in an unsuccessful attempt to obtain false legitimacy over the Palestinian territories, in the implementation of the deal of the century,” Al-Qanoua asserted, stressing that any reception of the occupation leaders by Arab and Islamic countries, as well as normalisation with Israel, are crimes against the Palestinian people.

Report: Mossad chief secretly visits Egypt to discuss annexation