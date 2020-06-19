Portrait of Ottoman Sultan to be auctioned in London

A portrait of Ottoman Sultan Mehmed II, thought to be drawn by an Italian painter in 1480, will be put up for auction by Christie’s in London on 25 June, Anadolu reported.

One of the Christie’s auction house officials Sara Plumbly told Anadolu Agency that the piece is part of the auction house’s Islamic and Indian Art collection.

Plumbly said one of the great mysteries of the portrait is the second figure depicted next to Sultan Mehmed II.

Stating that the portrait was estimated to have been made in the second half of the 15th century, adding that it is one of only three portraits painted during the Sultan Mehmed II era.

The other famous painting of Mehmed II was drawn by Italian painter Gentile Bellini and is held in the collection of the National Gallery in London.

READ: Saudi Arabia removes name of Ottoman Sultan from Riyadh street

Mehmed II is the Ottoman sultan who conquered Istanbul and earned the title of Fatih (the Conqueror). He was only 21 years old when he brought to an end the Byzantine Empire and later extended his conquests as far as Bosnia.

Mehmet is believed to have spoken Persian, Arabic, ancient Greek and Italian – which is viewed by many as a sign suggesting his desire to form an empire spanning the West and East alike.