6 more Egypt doctors die of COVID-19

The Egyptian Medical Syndicate has stated that six more Egyptian doctors have of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths among doctors because of the disease to 91.

The doctors include two internal medicine specialists. One of them worked at a hospital in Giza, in the Greater Cairo Area, and the other at a hospital in the Upper Egypt province of Minya.

They also included a Cairo surgeon; an obstetrician-gynecologist in a Zagazig hospital; and two ear, nose and throat doctors in Cairo and Ismailia.

According to the Worldometer website, 55,233 have become infected with the coronavirus in Egypt since the start of the pandemic. This includes 2,193 who have died of the disease.

