Saudi Arabia: Expat residents not allowed entry until coronavirus crisis ends

Saudi Arabia announced yesterday that expatriate residents abroad will not be permitted to return to the kingdom until the end of the coronavirus crisis.

“No entry for expat residents until the end of the pandemic,” the Saudi General Directorate of Passports announced on Twitter.

Responding to a number of tweets by residents who are currently outside the kingdom, the directorate noted that the expats would not be allowed to return until the end of the coronavirus pandemic, adding that the return date: “Will be announced officially, and under a valid entry visa.”

“In case a resident is outside the kingdom, the mechanism for extending the exit and return visa will be announced through official channels after the end of the coronavirus pandemic crisis,” the authority reported.

On Sunday, Riyadh ended a nationwide curfew and lifted restrictions on businesses after a three-month lockdown to curb the novel virus. Since the outbreak of the virus in March, the kingdom has recorded 154,223 infection cases and a total of 1,230 deaths — the highest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.

READ: Iran criticises Saudi Arabia over Hajj management for this year