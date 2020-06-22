Official: Iraq’s top priority is to expand cooperation with GCC

The Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, said on Saturday that one of his country’s top priorities is to expand ties with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states, Al-Khaleej Online reported.

“In a telephone call with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, I emphasized that one of the top priorities of the Iraqi foreign policy is to expand cooperation with the Gulf countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council in various fields, particularly economic and security,” the Iraqi official wrote on Twitter.

“Iraq policy is based on adopting the language of dialogue and understanding to build balanced relations that serve common interests,” he added.

Last week, the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al Sabah, called on Iraq to move regionally and internationally and to cooperate with the GCC to overcome its stifling economic crisis resulting from the drop in oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.

