Over 20 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Police seized over 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of heroin in eastern Turkey on Sunday, according to officials, Anadolu reports.

Anti-drug police in the southeastern Gaziantep province launched an operation in the Ibni Sina neighborhood, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

During the operation, over 15 kg (33 lb) of heroin and 6.4 kg (14 lb) of methamphetamine were seized and a suspect arrested.

Separately, more than 5.6 kg (12 lb) of heroin was seized in the Ipekyolu district of the eastern Van province.

A sniffer dog found three packs of heroin hidden in three bags in a cargo distribution center.

Two suspects, identified by initials M.A. and H.O., were remanded in custody after being arrested at the scene by anti-drug police.

Italy: Police seize ‘largest ever’ shipment of amphetamines