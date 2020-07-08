Russia working to close border between Turkey, Syria used for aid delivery

Russia is seeking to use its right to veto at the United Nations Security Council to close the Bab Al-Salam border crossing; one of two crossings used to bring in aid to displaced Syrians via Turkey,Â AnadoluÂ reported.

The Security Council allows humanitarian organisations to deliver aid to nearly three million civilians in opposition-held areas in north-west Syria from Turkey without having to obtain the Syrian regimeâ€™s permission via Bab Al-Salam and Bab Al-Hawa border crossings. However, the cross- border aid mechanism expires on 10 July.

AnadoluÂ quoted sources as saying that Moscow plans to veto a UN resolution that would extend the use of the borders for six months and to limit the aid delivery to only one crossing.

