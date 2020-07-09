Yemen: Calls for UN to help release civilians held in Houthi, STC prisons

The Yemeni Abductees Mothers Association has called on the United Nations Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, and the UN envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths to intervene and help secure the release of persons kidnapped and forcibly disappeared by the Houthis and the UAE- backed Southern Transitional Council (STC).

“Our suffering is worsening everyday as our sons are held at prisons with terrible conditions, repeatedly subjected to brutal torture, and prevented from medical care amid the spread of different diseases at prisons, endangering their lives and safety,” the body’s Foreign Relations Officer, Afrah Al-Akhali, said in a statement.

Al-Akhali stated that the International Humanitarian Law and all UN conventions criminalize the unwarranted abduction of civilians by either Houthi armed group or STC, stressing on the importance of the intervention of international authorities to fulfil their duties and support the case of thousands of abductees.

She referred to the reports published by the UN regarding abductees’ conditions at prisons, and demanded the release of all abductees held at Houthi and STC prisons.

