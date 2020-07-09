Houthi sources: ‘US charity sent weapons to Yemen’

The Houthi movement revealed the discovery of arm shipments sent by a US charitable organisation to those engaged in fighting in Yemen.

The movement confirmed targeting military sites in Saudi Arabia and called on citizens and residents to stay away from those locations.

According to Al Jazeera Net, Houthis’ military spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Al-Saree, said in a press conference yesterday that the movement had found weapons the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) had sent to the Yemeni fighting fronts.

Al-Saree accused USAID of using charitable work as a cover for its intelligence and military activities, pointing to the US Administration’s support for the aggression against Yemen.

He added that the Houthis only target Saudi military sites or locations of a military nature, which played a role in the aggression against Yemen.

UNHCR: 13% of Yemenis displaced by war

Al-Saree called on Saudi citizens and residents to stay away from military sites and what he described as “the mansions of tyrants”, in reference to the palaces of the ruling elite, which are within the range of Houthis’ rockets.

Last week, the Houthis announced that the movement’s air force had carried out a massive operation with Qasef-2K drones that targeted an operations room at Najran Airport, in the south of Saudi Arabia, arms stores and aircraft stands at King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, and other military locations.

Arab Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki Al–Maliki announced that the its forces had intercepted and destroyed four drones and other planes launched by the Houthis in the Yemeni airspace, without mentioning their exact location.