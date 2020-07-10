Putin, Russian Security Council discuss Libyan crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Libyan conflict in a video conference with the country’s Security Council on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The situation in Libya was discussed with an emphasis on the absence of alternative to a peaceful settlement in this country,” the Kremlin said in a statement on its official website following the meeting.

Libya has been torn by civil war since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Libya’s new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to the military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces.

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj as the country’s legitimate authority.

Russia FM: Libya warlord Haftar is ready to sign ceasefire agreement