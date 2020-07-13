Egypt bans kites as national security precaution

Egyptian authorities have banned kites following demands made by an MP that they pose a threat to national security.

Khaled Abu Tlaib told the government that small cameras could be attached to them and then be used to photograph military and police institutions.

The demands were ridiculed online, but the ban implemented several days later.

A post on the Alexandria Governorate Facebook page said that kites had been banned on the Corniche to “preserve the safety of citizens after a number of incidents occurred.”

READ: Joe Biden hits out at Egypt for pursuit of activists

The post said that the fine would be between 300-1,000 Egyptians pounds ($18.79-$62.62).

House of Representatives Ahmed Tantawi accused the government of having the wrong priorities at the end of June when the parliament discussed the dangers of kite flying for children.

Spokesman for the Building and Development Party Khaled Al-Sharif said that Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was a far more important subject to address.

Flying kites from rooftops became a popular activity among Egyptian children whilst the curfew was in place, however, authorities have said this is dangerous.

On Friday police seized 369 kites.