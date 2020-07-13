Libya’s High Council of State re-elects Mishri as its head for third term

Libya’s High Council of State, which advises the internationally-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA), re-elected Khaled Al-Mishri as its head for a third term yesterday.

Al-Mishri received 73 votes in an election in which he competed with five other candidates. Out of the council’s 135 members, 132 participated in the ballot.

The official was first elected in April 2018 to head the council’s first round and he was re-elected in April 2019.

The Tripoli-based GNA, which the High Council of State advises, has recently brought to an end a year-long offensive on the Libyan capital by the self-styled, eastern-based, military commander Khalifa Haftar.

