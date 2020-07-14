Qatar ranked safest country in the world for sixth time

Qatar continues to lead the way as the safest country in the world, topping the Numbeo crime index for five years in a row. The tiny Gulf state stood at the top of the 2020 mid-year ranking complied by the global database site which tracks crime rates and livings costs in 133 countries.

Having topped the charts from 2015-2019, Qatar’s ability to maintain its position as the safest Arab country in the region and worldwide for another year, reflects the constant and outstanding level of security and safety enjoyed by the country.

According to the classification rules of the report, countries are ranked in reverse order, meaning that with Qatar ranked 133 by registering the lowest crime rate with 11.90 points out of 100, it has topped the charts once again.

The Numbeo database has been publishing annual reports since 2009, based on the crime rates in the countries of the world. Its methodology does not use a universal standard of crime but instead uses domestic laws to determine crime rates.

These figures are likely to be seen as a moral boost for the Qataris. The gas rich state has been subjected to an ongoing blockade by its Gulf neighbours since 2017, when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt closed off all borders with the country and presented a list of 13 demands.

Despite efforts to cripple its economy, last month, Qatar was ranked sixth on a list of 63, mostly high-income, countries for economic performance. It’s handling of Covid-19 pandemic also means that it is poised to bounce back quickly after the crisis.

Qatar will also take courage from a ranking that was published in the International Institute for Management Development’s World Competitiveness Yearbook, which placed the Gulf state 14th for competitiveness, ahead of Germany (17) the United Kingdom (19) and China (20).

In further good news for the Qataris, Doha’s gas supplies to the UK reached their highest rate with 42.7 million cubic metres being provided per day. While last week it invested €25 billion in Germany.

