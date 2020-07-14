Yemen: Plots being prepared to oust president

There are regional and international efforts to oust the internationally-backed Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, the head of Al-Islah’s media department said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Al Jaradi, said the plot does not target the president himself, but his legitimacy which was granted to him by UN resolutions on Yemen.

He indicated that this plot seeks to divide the country.

Hadi became president in February 2012 following a popular uprising against his predecessor Ali Abdullah Saleh who ruled the country for 33 years.

Hadi’s transitional term was extended in January 2015 to supervise a referendum on a new constitution and the establishment of a federal system.

However, this was disrupted by the Houthis who captured Yemen’s capital Sana’a in 2014.

Hadi and his pro-political forces, including Al-Islah, have been working towards the establishment of a federal state, saying it is the only safe path for a sustainable peace in Yemen.

Meanwhile, the separatist southern rebels known as the Southern Transitional council (STC), backed by the UAE, have fiercely opposed the application of a federal system.

The STC announced self-rule over the southern governorates of Yemen on 26 April and removed government forces from Socotra on 19 June.