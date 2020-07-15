Libya: UAE calls for resuming oil production

The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, on Monday, called for resuming oil production in Libya as soon as possible, stressing that his country supports a ceasefire there.

This came a day after the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) accused Abu Dhabi of playing a role in the suspension of oil production in the country.

On Sunday, the NOC accused the UAE of instructing the forces of retired Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar to block Libyan oil exports after they resumed on Friday.

The NOC said in a statement: “The Foundation learned that the United Arab Emirates was the party that gave instructions to the armed forces of Khalifa Haftar to stop production,” announcing the re-imposition of force majeure on all oil exports.

In the same context, Gargash tweeted: “The UAE calls, in cooperation with its partners, for the return of oil production in Libya as soon as possible, and stresses the importance of providing guarantees to prevent the use of oil revenues to prolong and fuel the conflict.”

“We will continue political and diplomatic action to prioritize the implementation of a ceasefire and the return to the political process.”

The UAE, along with Egypt and Russia, is supporting the eastern forces led by Haftar, who announced on Saturday that the production and export of oil will continue to be hindered.