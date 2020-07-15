UAE minister warns of war in Sirte

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs warned on Tuesday of possible war in the Libyan city of Sirte, RT has reported.

“War drums are being beaten in Sirte ushering in a dangerous development with dangerous humanitarian and political consequences,” said Anwar Gargash.

His remarks followed reports that the illegitimate Libyan parliament based in Tobruk and dominated by the renegade Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar had asked Cairo to take “appropriate measures to maintain the security” of Libya and Egypt.

Gargash called for an immediate ceasefire. “This must be done using wisdom and the start of a dialogue with clear international reference points.” He also called for all parties to ignore regional incitement.

READ: Libya does not accept UAE interference in political dialogues, says UN delegate

Meanwhile, Gargash’s Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, called on Monday for Sirte and Al-Jufra to be handed over to the legitimate Libyan Government of National Unity (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli. The GNA is recognised by the UN.

Despite Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi warning that Sirte “is a red line”, Cavusoglu stressed that preparations for a military operation are underway.