Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Yemen government rejects UN envoy’s draft peace proposals

July 15, 2020 at 12:36 pm | Published in: International Organisations, Middle East, News, UN, Yemen
UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Sweden, on 13 December 2018 [Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images]
UN special envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths in Sweden, on 13 December 2018 [Jonathan Nackstrand/AFP/Getty Images]
 July 15, 2020 at 12:36 pm

The internationally backed government of Yemen on Monday rejected the recent proposals submitted by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

“We have officially informed the [UN] envoy today that the proposals he had sent to us on June 30 undermines the government’s sovereignty and clearly exceeds his mission as a special envoy of the UN Secretary-General,” the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a Yemeni government spokesman as saying.

Griffiths met two weeks ago with the Yemeni President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and handed him a draft proposal of a joint declaration of a comprehensive solution in Yemen after making amendments to it at the Houthis’ request.

The draft joint declaration consists of a comprehensive ceasefire, followed by humanitarian and economic measures.

Yemen: Calls for UN to help release civilians held in Houthi, STC prisons

Categories
International OrganisationsMiddle EastNewsUNYemen
Show Comments
Show Comments