Yemen government rejects UN envoy’s draft peace proposals

The internationally backed government of Yemen on Monday rejected the recent proposals submitted by the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen, Martin Griffiths.

“We have officially informed the [UN] envoy today that the proposals he had sent to us on June 30 undermines the government’s sovereignty and clearly exceeds his mission as a special envoy of the UN Secretary-General,” the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a Yemeni government spokesman as saying.

Griffiths met two weeks ago with the Yemeni President, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi, and handed him a draft proposal of a joint declaration of a comprehensive solution in Yemen after making amendments to it at the Houthis’ request.

The draft joint declaration consists of a comprehensive ceasefire, followed by humanitarian and economic measures.

