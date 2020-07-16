Egypt: 138 years in jail for Muslim Brotherhood supreme guide 

The Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood, Mohamed Badie, has been sentenced to a total of 138 years in jail in Egypt, the group’s spokesperson revealed on Tuesday, adding that he is awaiting rulings in another 47 cases.

The Court of Cassation; the highest appeals court in Egypt, on Tuesday upheld the life terms handed to Badie on charges of violence and murder.

“The supreme guide was handed seven final prison sentences totalling 138 years,” Talaat Fahmy wrote on Facebook, adding that ironically, the same court had acquitted the former Egyptian Minister of Interior Habib Al-Adly, and fined him 500 Egyptian pounds ($31).

Fahmy described Tuesday’s ruling as “politicised”.

