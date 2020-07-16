Hamas delegation meets Cuba ambassador to Lebanon

A senior Hamas delegation headed by its chief in Lebanon, Ahmed Abdul-Hadi, met on Wednesday with Cuba’s Ambassador to Lebanon Alexander Moraga, a statement disclosed.

The meeting took place in Cuba’s embassy in Beirut in the presence of two other Hamas leaders, where both sides discussed the latest developments relating to the Palestinian cause, including refugees and the Israeli plan to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

“The Palestinian cause is passing through a decisive situation,” Abdul-Hadi informed Moraga, stressing on the importance of joint work to undermine conspiracies targeting the Palestinians and their rights.

He reiterated to Moraga that the Palestinians and their resistance will not allow the implementation of any conspiracy against the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, the Hamas official told the Cuban ambassador that the Palestinian refugees: “Are enduring a difficult humanitarian and social situation in the refugee camps in Lebanon due to the bad economic situation in the country.”

He noted that Hamas, along with all the Palestinian factions, are keen to maintain security and stability within the Palestinian refugee camps.

Moraga reiterated his country’s steadfast stance towards the Palestinian cause, highlighting that a large majority of Cubans support the Palestinians.

“All plans and conspiracies are doomed to fail,” the Hamas statement reported Moraga stating.

Around 174,000 Palestinian refugees live in 12 camps and 156 residential compounds in Lebanon, The Lebanese Central Administration of Statistic reported in 2017.