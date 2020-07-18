Portuguese / Spanish / English

Covid-19 drill in Gaza

As per the scenario; health care workers and security forces carry patients to health centers by ambulance, carry out disinfection works and impose lockdown at a neighborhood of Gaza
Palestinian staff from the Ministry of Health take part in a simulation training, against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), organised by the Ministries of Health and the Interior, in Gaza on 18 July, 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
