Violations of media freedom continue in Syria

At least 34 violations against media freedom in Syria were documented during the first half of this year, the Syrian Centre for Journalistic Freedoms has reported. The centre is part of the Syrian Journalists’ Association.

Among the most serious violations were the killing of two media workers and the injuring of eight others. There were also twelve cases of media workers being beaten, six cases of detention and kidnapping, and six cases of other violations such as being prevented from working.

According to the Centre, the so-called Organisation for the Liberation of the Levant has committed a majority of the violations, with 15 incidents documented in Idlib, including 11 in June alone. Next on the list is Russia, which has committed six violations, followed by the Syrian regime which was responsible for three.

The Centre added that it has documented three violations against women journalists, two in Al-Hasakah and the other in Idlib.

READ: 14,400 people tortured to death in Syria