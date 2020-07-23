US discussing ‘reducing tensions in Libya" with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

US President Donald Trump and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed discussed regional security issues including “the importance of reducing tensions in Libya” in phone conversation yesterday.

“During the phone call, the two leaders discussed ways to reduce the escalation and tensions in Libya,” a White House statement said.

“They also discussed the strategic relationship and partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates,” spokeswoman Judy Derry added.

Along with Egypt, France and Russia, the United Arab Emirates supports the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

READ: Israel is concerned about the growing Egyptian army and Sisi’s instability

On Monday, the US president had similar calls with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, and Egypt’s Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During his calls, Al-Sisi stressed the need to immediately end the escalation in Libya, including by declaring a ceasefire, and to make progress in economic and political negotiations.

Libya has been in a state of lawlessness since the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi following widespread protests.

The country now has two governments, the eastern body supported by the LNA and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which enjoy international recognition. Over the past month the GNA has advanced on LNA controlled areas with the help of Turkish forces.