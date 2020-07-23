Yemen: Separatist STC did not return money seized in Hadhramout, Aden

A Yemeni government source said southern Yemeni separatists did not return the money they looted in Hadhramout and Aden.

The source told Al Jazeera that the Southern Transitional Council (STC) militia had withdrawn tens of billions from Aden banks over the past two months.

Earlier this month, a spokesman for the UAE-backed STC announced that the council’s president had issued directives to hand over the money confiscated while on their way to the Central Bank in the temporary capital, Aden.

In late June, a government source announced that STC forces had returned banknotes that had been seized from Mukalla port a day earlier.

On 13 June, STC forces seized seven containers carrying 64 billion riyals ($0.26 billion) in banknotes printed for the Yemeni central bank in Russia.

