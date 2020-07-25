Cairo calls for Beijing to help stop Turkey support for UN-backed Libya government

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on China to help stop Turkish support for the UN-backed Libyan government based in Tripoli, news agencies reported on Friday.

During a phone call with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Shoukry discussed the latest developments in Libya, Egyptian Al-Ahram reported.

Shoukry spoke about the committed Egyptian position in its stance on Libya, above all, preserving the country’s unity and security through working to reach a political solution to the conflict, and to help establish the country’s national institutions.

He also stressed on the importance to fight terror and keep external interference away from the war-torn country, referring to the Turkish support for the government based in Tripoli.

Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries have been supporting the renegade Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, who has been fighting to regain the military authoritarian regime in the country.

READ: How will Turkey respond to Egypt’s intervention in Libya?

After being defeated by the government in Tripoli, with the assistance of the Turkish forces and military equipment, which arrived in Libya after signing military agreements with Ankara, Egypt proposed a ceasefire initiative.

Shoukry expressed that Egypt has sought to achieve a political solution to the crisis through an intra-Libyan agreement that would reflect the Libyan people’s will, in line with the outcome of the Berlin conference.

The Chinese official urged that all sides should seek the support of the United Nations, which is considered the main mediatory body, as well as to revive the role of the regional organisations such as the Arab League and the African Union.

He also said that the cross-border movement of terror groups must be stopped in order to prevent Libya becoming a hub for terrorists.

Yi noted that his country is eager to maintain contact and coordination with all sides in the region, and to take part in a process to reach a ceasefire and resume peace talks.