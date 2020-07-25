Cooperation with INTERPOL to surrender wanted persons successful, says Assad regime 

General Nasser Deeb, head of the Criminal Security Directorate in Syria, confirmed that cooperation with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to combat international crimes is progressing well with handing over those wanted by the regime.

In statements issued by Russian news agency Sputnik, Deeb noted that: “Cooperation with INTERPOL is proceeding well by sending and receiving mail on a daily basis.”

He added that the regime’s fruitful collaboration with INTEROPL led to intensifying the search for the Syrian nationals or foreigners who have committed crimes against Syria, and are wanted by the Syrian authorities.

Deeb pointed out that cooperation includes issuing international red notices to track down the perpetrators of crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking, forgery, theft, murders and financial crimes, in addition to stealing and smuggling antiquities, and travel documents that some use outside of Syria.

He considered that the drop in air traffic to and from Syria has curbed the number of wanted persons’ handovers, which pushed the concerned parties to deport the criminals across the borders, or on the Syrian airlines from countries that still have flights to Syria.

In February 2019, INTERPOL announced that it had issued a red notice for Jamil Hassan, head of the Air Force Intelligence Directorate.

INTERPOL called on its member states to arrest Hassan for committing crimes against humanity during the war in Syria.