Jordan and World Food Programme sign $700 million aid deal

Jordan and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) have signed a $700 million agreement to support one million vulnerable Jordanians and refugees until 2022.

The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation in Amman said on Sunday that the agreement aims to protect the livelihoods of the most vulnerable Jordanians and refugees.

In 2019, the WFP contributed nearly $207 million in support to the local economy in Jordan through a number of activities and programmes.

Last month, the Jordanian government launched a $6.6 billion plan to respond to the Syrian crisis for the years 2020 to 2022.

Jordan hosts around 750,000 refugees registered with UNHCR, including 655,000 Syrians. There are also around two million Palestinian refugees in the Hashemite Kingdom.

READ: UNRWA to offer one-time financial assistance to Gaza refugees in Jordan