Jordan: livestock prices suffer

Livestock traders in Jordan fear that demand for Eid sacrifices has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Anadolu Agency reported.

As the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha approaches, traders reported a decline in the sale of livestock.Eid Al-Adha is an annual Muslim holiday in which an animal, usually a sheep, is ritually sacrificed and its meat distributed to the poor and needy as well as relatives.

Jordan has been hailed for its swift response to the coronavirus pandemic, as strict lockdown measures enforced in the kingdom to stop the spread of the virus resulted in a low infection rate compared to neighbouring countries.

In June, Jordan’s Health Minister Saad Jaber declared that the coronavirus had “dried up and died in Jordan” before renewing calls to adhere to safety measures a few days later amid fears of a second wave.

