Brazilian-Israeli relations: The turning point

Jair Bolsonaro’s rise to power in 2018 launched a completely new chapter in Brazil’s foreign policy and its relationship with Israel and the Arab-Israeli conflict. Israel and Brazil have since strengthened bilateral ties under the right-wing president.

Benjamin Netanyahu made the first state visit to Brazil by an Israeli prime minister in December 2018, days before Bolsonaro’s inauguration. “Israel is the Promised Land and Brazil is the land of promise,” he told the president-elect.

The two leaders announced a “brotherhood” between their countries that would boost defence ties, the economy, employment, security, water and industry. Bolsonaro made a return visit to Israel in March-April 2019.

