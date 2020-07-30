Egypt’s top intelligence chief delivers message from Sisi to Sudan 

Egypt’s intelligence chief handed a message from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to the head of Sudan’s transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Burhan, amid Egyptian concerns over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that could affect the flow of Nile waters to both Cairo and Khartoum.

Sudanese media reported on Tuesday that the Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel arrived in Khartoum on a one-day visit .

During the surprise visit, Kamel met with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Egyptian media reported that Kamel delivered a message from Al-Sisi on the two countries’ bilateral relations and ways to reinforce them and enhance them on various levels.

Egypt and Sudan, along with fellow African nation Ethiopia, have witnessed tensions over Ethiopia’s construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Nile River, especially after Addis Ababa announced that it started filling the dam’s reservoir.

Egypt fears the dam will limit it’s access to Nile waters which it relies on for agriculture and use by all its 100 million citizens.

Ethiopia says the dam is necessary for its development and will help it attain self-sufficiency in the energy sector.