Eid Al-Adha: Turkey donates meat to needy Gazans

Palestinian authorities on Sunday began distributing meat from livestock sacrificed with donations from Turkey on the Muslim Eid al-Adha festival to hundreds of families in need in the Gaza Strip, reported Anadolu Agency.

During the four-day holiday, the Ministry of Foundations and Religious Affairs aims to provide as many as 4,500 families with meat, Eshref Ismail, the director of the projects department at the ministry, told Anadolu Agency.

The Turkiye Diyanet Foundation is financing the initiative.

Most of the Muslim-majority countries around the world, including Turkey, are observing the four-day holiday that started on Friday.

On Eid al-Adha, one of the two main yearly Muslim holidays, people who can afford to slaughter an animal do so and distribute most of the meat to the needy, neighbours and relatives.

