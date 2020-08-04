Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Eid surprise guest: Lion turns up at Saudi home

No, this is not a sequel to popular children's book The Tiger Who Came To Tea...
August 4, 2020 at 2:35 pm | Published in: Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, Videos & Photo Stories
 August 4, 2020 at 2:35 pm

A lion showed up at a Saudi family’s home on Friday as they slaughtered their Eid Al-Adha sacrifice, Al-Arabiya reported. In a snapchat video, Haitham Khaled said his family were shocked when a lion appeared on the wall surrounding their house.

“We came to slaughter our sacrifice and we just found this lion,” Khaled can be heard saying as he calmly films the lion above the wall watching the sacrifice stationed a few metres away.”I don’t know if it’s a lion or a lioness or a tiger,” he adds, joking that their sacrifices usually only draw the attention of cats or dogs.

Muslims who can afford to slaughter an animal are required to do so during the annual Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha. Most of the meat is then distributed to the needy, neighbours and relatives.

READ: Muslim pilgrims perform last Hajj ritual in Makkah

Categories
Middle EastNewsSaudi ArabiaVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Show Comments