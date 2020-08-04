Iran arrests 19 Afghans who raised Taliban flag in Tehran

Iranian authorities have arrested 19 Afghans after the Taliban flag was raised in the capital Tehran during Eid Al-Adha celebrations, Anadolu reported today.

According to the news site, Commander of Tehran Police Hussein Rahimi was reported by the Iranian news agency Tasnim saying that the Afghan citizens raised the flag in the National Park in Tehran on the first day of Eid on Friday.

He also said that they took pictures for themselves and sent them to foreign websites which are hostile to Iran.

Of those arrested, he explained, five remain in prison while the remainder have been deported.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman, Sadiq Siddiqui, called on Iran to prevent Taliban activities in Tehran as this harms peace efforts, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper reported.

US intelligence: Russia offered bounties to Taliban to target US, NATO forces