Libya tribes sue Haftar at ICC over civilian massacre

Libya’s Toubou tribes yesterday filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against renegade General Khalifa Haftar over last year’s massacre in the city of Murzuq.

In a statement, tribal leader Issa Abdel-Majid Mansour said the lawsuit seeks to “punish criminals and terrorists who committed the massacre of bombing a residential neighbourhood in the city of Murzuq”.

“The painful massacre that was committed intentionally against the Toubou tribes in Murzuq by Haftar’s militias were carried out by warplanes belonging to the United Arab Emirates,” Mansour said.

On 4 August 2019, at least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in an air strike by Haftar’s militias on a residential neighbourhood in Murzuq.

The Toubou tribes have declared their support to the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) which is fighting to reclaim the country from Haftar’s forces.

READ: TV footage of ovens used by Haftar to torture oppositionists in Libya