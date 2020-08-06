Iran president calls for probe into effects of Beirut explosion

Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, has called for the repercussions of the explosion that devastated the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday.

Rouhani described the explosion as a “tragic accident that caused deep sadness in Iran”.

In a message sent to his Lebanese counterpart, Michel Aoun, yesterday, the Iranian president expressed his country’s readiness to send medical aid to Lebanon, treat the wounded and provide any other necessary help.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Muhammad Baqer Qalibaf, also confirmed the Islamic Republic’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to the Lebanese authorities, the Fars news agency reported.

At least 130 people were killed and more than 5,000 injured in a massive explosion in Beirut port on Tuesday afternoon. The blast could be felt as far away as in Cyprus.

READ: Lebanese community in Brazil expresses solidarity with Beirut