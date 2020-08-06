Kuwait national assembly refers oil sector violations to government

Portuguese / Spanish / English

August 6, 2020 at 12:18 pm | Published in: Kuwait, Middle East, News
Kuwaiti members of parliament attend the parliamentary session in Kuwait City, Kuwait, 8 July 2018 [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP/Getty Images]
The Kuwaiti parliamentary committee tasked with investigating violations in the oil sector submitted its report to the government on Wednesday. The report uncovered major financial and administrative violations in the oil sector in the country, apparently committed for years without being questioned.

According to Bader Al-Mulla MP, serious violations were uncovered within the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation. He noted that the son of one of the corporation’s senior officials who was fourth on the list after a job interview was made top of the list without merit or justification. Moreover, a contract for $43 million worth of pumps turned out to be unnecessary.

The committee’s report includes 90 recommendations, one of which is the referral of nine cases to the Public Prosecution Service.

In March, Kuwait decided to reduce its operational expenses in the oil sector, due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and falling oil prices. Earlier, the Emir of Kuwait called on his country’s Anti-Corruption Authority to assume its responsibilities and refer all those suspected of corruption for prosecution without hesitation.

