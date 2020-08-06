Lebanese begin clean up mission after blast

Hundreds of young Lebanese residents took the streets of Beirut yesterday to clear away debris following the deadly blast which rocked the capital on Tuesday.

In the absence of a state-sponsored cleanup operation, volunteers picked up brooms to help clear out the rubble as rescue crews continued to search for survivors.“There are many people missing.

People are asking the emergency department about their loved ones and it is difficult to search at night because there is no electricity,” Health Minister Hamad Hasan told Reuters late on Tuesday.

An unprecedented powerful warehouse explosion at Beirut’s port shook the city earlier this week, killing at least 100 people and injuring thousands more.

Lebanon is currently suffering severe economic and political crises, and it is feared that it will never recover from the consequences of the explosion without international support.

