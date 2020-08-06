Second Egyptian reportedly killed in Beirut blast

The Egyptian embassy in Lebanon said yesterday that it had been informed of the death of a second Egyptian national in the explosion in Beirut, according to a statement published on Facebook.

The embassy expressed its condolences and solidarity with the family of Ismail El Sayed Shehata who was killed in the explosion.

Shehata hails from the Egyptian province of Gharbiyya.

The embassy added that it is taking all necessary measures and making preparations to repatriate the victim’s body.

On Tuesday, the embassy announced that Ibrahim Abdel Mohsen Abu Qasaba, who is also from Gharibyya, was the first Egyptian to have been reported killed in the explosion.

A third Egyptian who was in the proximity of the explosion, Roshdi Ahmed El-Gamal, is missing.

Some 130 people have been killed and nearly 5,000 injured after a warehouse filled with ammonium nitrate exploded on Tuesday in Beirut’s port. Windows across the city were shattered as a result of the blast, which could be heard as far away as in Cyprus.

