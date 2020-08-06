Turkey sends rescue and healthcare teams to Beirut 

Turkey is sending search and rescue teams, healthcare workers, medical supplies and other urgent humanitarian aid to Beirut to deal with the consequences of the Port of Beirut explosion, CNN reported on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced that the country is also planning on setting up a field hospital following the blast.

“We will continue to provide any and all help in solidarity and cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Lebanon during these times of hardship which we hope they will overcome quickly,” a statement issued by the ministry confirmed.

Anadolu Agency reported Turkish Red Crescent Chairman Kerem Kinik stating that a team consisting of four healthcare personnel, including an emergency physician and medical supplies, would be sent on Wednesday.

He also affirmed that the Turkish Red Crescent has completed its necessary preparations for the shipments, and will cooperate with the Lebanese Red Cross.

“We immediately contacted the Lebanese Red Cross to show that we are ready to help. Currently, there is a need for emergency assistance in the region, there are too many wounded people,” Kinik expressed.

