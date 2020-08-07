Iraq to import electricity from Turkey to tackle deficit

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity yesterday announced its intention to import 200 megawatts of electricity from Turkey to address the severe power shortage it is facing, Anadolu reported.

A ministry spokesman, Ahmed Al-Abadi, told the news agency that after obtaining the approval of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the ministry began negotiations with Turkey to import 200 megawatts of electricity through the Mosul Dam Station, in the north of the country.

Al-Abadi explained that the imported electricity will cover the northern provinces’ power needs, noting that the two sides are discussing technical matters and other issues related to the electrical connection between them.

Last December, the head of the Turkish Energy Traders Association (ETD), Burak Kuyan told Anadolu that Iraq could be a new market for Turkish electricity exports, adding that Turkey will not face any technical problems in exporting electricity to Iraq due to the short distance between them.

According to the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Baghdad produces 13,500 megawatts of electricity and plans to add 3,500 megawatts during the current year, by introducing new generating units to service.

However, it is estimated that the country will need more than 20,000 megawatts to become self-sufficiency.