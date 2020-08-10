Iraq protesters storm Dhi Qar Governorate building over poor services

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters yesterday stormed Dhi Qar Governorate building in the centre of Nasiriyah province to protest against poor public services and corruption, the Anadolu Agency reported.

The agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that tribes in the Al-Fahd district organised the protest, accusing officials of corruption and mismanagement.

Thousands of Iraqis and displaced persons suffer from poor public services, especially access to electricity.

Last month, the Iraqi parliament demanded an investigation into contracts signed by the Ministry of Electricity over the past 14 years due to the decline in the electricity supply.

