Palestinian graduate digs deep to celebrate her success

Intisar Al-Batsh graduated from the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza City with a degree in journalism and media studies on 10 August 2020 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Intisar Al-Batsh drove through the streets of Gaza to celebrate her graduation from university, riding her father’s digger.

Intisar, who graduated from the University College of Applied Sciences in Gaza City with a degree in journalism and media studies, wanted to celebrate her father’s hard work in ensuring she was always provided for and given the opportunity to study.

She told MEMO: “I took this step out of pride and joy in my graduation and pride in my father, who worked on this digger and provided me with money to study and for everything I needed. He worked so that I could follow his dreams and graduate.”

“The moment has come while I am here, in front of the residents of the Gaza Strip and in front of the cameras to thank my father in my own way. He saved me the expenses of my studies in the current difficult situation that Gaza residents are enduring.”

The Gaza Strip has been under a strict Israeli-led siege since 2007, with the occupation state limiting Palestinian’s access to their waters and closing their borders, confining them to the enclave.

