Turkey establishes new army base in northern Syria

The Turkish army has established a new base in the area of Jabal Al-Akrad near the northern city of Latakia in Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights revealed on Monday.

According to Rai Al-Youm website, the new base is intended to undermine the Syrian army’s move towards the district around Latakia. The exact number of Turkish bases in northern Syria is not known.

Turkish sources reported by Rai Al-Youm said that the army has set up a central military leadership for its forces serving in Syria centred on Antioch. The leadership is tasked with administering Syrian territory controlled by Turkey and protecting the Syrian people who have been under heavy attacks by regime forces. The news website believes that this step might be the first move in the annexation of the region by Turkey.

The UAE-based newspaper claimed that Turkey did not respect the Turkish-Russian agreement related to the de-escalation of tension in the north of Syria signed in March this year. The government of the UAE is said to be working against Turkey on a number of different fronts.

