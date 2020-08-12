Israel makes $1.5m gold and diamond coronavirus mask

An Israeli jewellery company is creating what it claims will be the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask worth $1.5 million, reported the Jerusalem Post.

The 18-karat white gold mask will be decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds and fitted with top-rated N99 filters at the request of the buyer, said designer Isaac Levy.

The mask is being designed for a wealthy Chinese businessman currently residing in the United States. He requested that the mask be finished by the end of the year and be the most expensive in the world, the paper reported.

That last condition, Levy said, “was the easiest to fulfill.”

According to ABC News, the diamond-encrusted face mask may not be a practical piece of protective equipment to wear, as it is expected to weigh over 230 grammes.

READ: Israel faces double whammy in goal to preserve ethnic majority in Palestine

Levy, founder of the Yvel company, commented he personally would not choose to wear such a luxurious mask.

“I think that we all should wear the same regular N95 mask. Money maybe doesn’t buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that.”

“I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide them jobs in very challenging times like these times right now.”

Israel is currently witnessing thousands of demonstrators outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem in protest against the government’s handling of the coronavirus, which has led to several job losses in a variety of sectors.