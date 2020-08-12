PLO appeals for UN to protect Palestine refugees, support UNRWA

The Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) has appealed to the UN to protect Palestinian refugees and support the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

The appeal included a call for the UN to afford “urgent and tangible” protection for Palestinian refugees in light of the coronavirus outbreak based on its mandate and in accordance with WHO standards.

The PLO reiterated that such protection and support “must” continue until a solution for the issue of the refugees is found based on Resolution 194.

According to Al-Quds Al-Arabi, the PLO explained the “dangers” that threaten the Palestinian refugees as a result of the spread of the coronavirus in the occupied Palestinian territories and refugee camps across the Middle East.

The PLO called for the UN to allocate $100 million from the its Global Central Emergency Response Fund to help deal with the dangerous emergency situation in the Palestinian refugee camps and to cover the expenses of the start of the new school year.

The appeal included details of the illegal Israeli activities and aggression against Palestinians and their properties.