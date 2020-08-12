Turkish woman murdered after being set on fire

Turkish woman has been murdered in Turkey after she was injured after being set on fire by a man who she reportedly lived with in the Black Sea province of Ordu’s Fatsa district, Turkish daily newspaper SABAH reported.

Thirty-one-year-old Merve Yesiltas had petrol poured on her by 22-yer-old Soner Durgun after the pair argued on Monday. He then went on to set her alight.

Durgun went on to set himself ablaze as well.

The two, who were said to have been living together, where taken to hospital after neighbours notified authorities. Durgun remains in a critical condition in hospital.

READ: ‘Imagine a father killing his daughter without blinking’, Turkish girl predicts her death

Last Wednesday, thousands of women took to the streets of several Turkish cities to protest against gender-based violence and demand the country remain a signatory to an international pact against such attacks.

Last month, the killing of 27-year-old Pinar Gultekin by her ex-boyfriend sparked outrage, galvanising Turkey’s women’s movements.

Turkey became the first country to ratify a Council of Europe Convention on preventing domestic violence in 2011.

Since the start of 2020, 98 women in Turkey have been killed by men that they knew, according to Hurriyet Daily News.