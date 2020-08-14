Sudan: 32 dead, 98 wounded in Port Sudan tribal clashes

The Sudanese authorities announced at dawn on Thursday that 32 people were killed and 98 injured, in addition to the arrests of 85 suspects in tribal clashes that took place in the eastern city of Port Sudan.

This is the first official toll announced by the Sudanese authorities regarding tribal fighting in the city of Port Sudan, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

Last Sunday, clashes erupted between the Beni Amer and Nuba tribes in Port Sudan, resulting in 25 deaths and 87 injuries, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

The Interior Ministry disclosed: “The city of Port Sudan witnessed unfortunate incidents that claimed 32 dead and 98 wounded, some of them belong to the security forces.”

The statement added: “The security directorate of the Red Sea Governorate has been reinforced with joint security forces from the centre in order to restore stability in the area.The measures that have been taken have contributed to stabilising the situation and led to a calm tinged with caution.”

The statement indicated that the joint security forces managed to arrest 85 suspects and open criminal investigations against them.

On Wednesday, the Sudanese Cabinet announced the dispatch of 100 Rapid Support Forces vehicles to the east of the country to contain the clashes, as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced the arrival of security reinforcements to the region.

Last Tuesday, the Red Sea Governor Abdullah Shangaryi Ohaj issued an emergency order imposing a comprehensive curfew in Port Sudan due to ongoing clashes.

Last January, eight people were killed and 60 others wounded in bloody incidents due to similar tribal clashes in Port Sudan.

Since ancient times Sudan has experienced tribal conflict, especially between Arab and African tribes, which soon turned into a bloody conflict between the warring parties, due to the proliferation of weapons.