Hamas, Islamic Jihad: 'Israel-UAE must abolish shameful deal'

Chiefs of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine consider the Israel-UAE normalisation deal “out of historic context” and a “violation of Palestinian, Arab and Islamic principles”.

In a telephone call, leaders of both movements insisted that the UAE: “Must abolish this shameful deal.”

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, who conducted the call, agreed with the Islamic Jihad Leader Ziyad Al-Nakhala on: “Continuous coordination between the leaderships of both movements.”

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif spoke with Haniyeh and denounced the Israel-UAE deal, stressing on Iran’s permanent support for Palestine.

Haniyeh thanked Iran and the Iranian people for their constant support of the Palestinian cause.

“We will always continue the line of resistance and fight against the occupation, and we will not be affected by such treacherous acts, but we feel pain from this dagger that stabbed the Palestinian people from behind,” Haniyeh expressed.

