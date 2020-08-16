Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwait 'position towards Israel unchanged'

August 16, 2020 at 1:22 pm | Published in: Israel, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Palestine, UAE
The Kuwait Towers, seen displaying the flag of New Zealand in solidarity with the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks, on March 17, 2019, in Kuwait City, Kuwait [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
The Kuwait Towers, seen displaying the flag of New Zealand in solidarity with the victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks, on March 17, 2019, in Kuwait City, Kuwait [YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 16, 2020 at 1:22 pm

Kuwait’s position towards Israel is unchanged after its accord with the United Arab Emirates and it will be the last country to normalise relations, newspaper al-Qabas reported on Sunday citing Kuwaiti government sources.

Israel and the UAE announced an agreement on Thursday that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two states, making the UAE the only third Arab state to do so, after Egypt and Jordan.

A Kuwait foreign ministry official was not immediately available to comment.

“The Kuwaiti position is consistent with its decades-old foreign policy approach in support of the Palestinian cause, as it is the premier Arab issue, and only accepting a solution if it is what the Palestinians accept,” al-Qabas said.

Palestinians denounced the Israel-UAE deal, while Saudi Arabia and Qatar have remained silent. Fellow Gulf nations Oman and Bahrain praised the deal.

Palestine: UAE-Israel normalisation deal, a stab in the back and a betrayal to Jerusalem

Categories
IsraelKuwaitMiddle EastNewsPalestineUAE
Show Comments
Show Comments