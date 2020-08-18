Palestine PM: Netanyahu’s remarks about ‘peace for peace’ an illusion

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh yesterday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks about “peace for peace” in reference to the UAE-Israel normalisation deal.

Speaking to his cabinet, Shtayyeh said: “The centre of the conflict is the land. Which peace is Netanyahu seeking? Any peace must be built on the basis of the withdrawal from the Palestinian lands occupied in 1967.”

He added: “Netanyahu’s remarks about peace for peace are a kind of illusion. The principle that peace is achieved through power does not make peace. Peace must be achieved based on logic, justice and international legitimacy.”

The PA PM stressed that “Israel’s battle is with the Palestinians who are the owners of the land and we will remain steadfast on our land.”

Regarding the Arab Peace Initiative, Shtayyeh said: “If there is a change in the Peace Initiative, there should be an Arab League meeting to discuss it.”

Israel intelligence minister: Bahrain, Oman to follow UAE in formalising ties

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave off Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic of other ties with the occupation state.

However, Netanyahu repeated yesterday that annexation is not off the table, but has been delayed.

In his address, Shtayyeh said yesterday: “The annexation was frozen due to the strong Palestinian stance.”